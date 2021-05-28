Deputy Director-General for Quality and Access of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has explained why Senior High School (SHS) students in their second year have undertaken only one end-of-semester examination since they enrolled in school two years ago.

According to Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, the development is a result of the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the country.

His comment was in response to various concerns raised by parents on Joy FM‘s Super Morning Show about the free SHS programme which has been in effect since 2017.