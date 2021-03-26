One of the rappers championing the Ghanaian Drill music genre, aka Asakaa, Yaw Tog, has finally released his maiden EP, ‘TIME’ and it has got social media talking.

Yaw Tog’s emergence has elevated the motivation for young rappers to keep sharpening their music prowess as he steadily climbs to the top, riding on the Kumerican wave.

His recent hit song, Sore, has put Ghana on the map and the remix with United Kingdom’s Stormzy and BET nominee Kwesi Arthur cemented his craft to finally put together the TIME EP – which speaks about his life.

The seven-track EP has since garnered over a million plays on music-streaming app Audiomack since its release on March 25, 2021.

Taking to his social media pages to officially publish the album, Yaw Tog wrote:

I thank God for being my holder from day one in my music career and a really appreciate everyone supporting my movement.

This is my debut EP called Time and I dedicate this to my family and the young ones like me out there keep pushing and never quit and a big thank you to my team and @Empire for making this project possible and it’s dropping in this month. #TimeEp

With global acclaim pouring in, Yaw Tog has emerged as the symbolic superstar for Ghana’s Drill movement.

Listen to the album below: