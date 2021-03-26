A 57-year-old man, Charles Kwame Nti, has been found dead at Mim Water Works in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region

The deceased was discovered yesterday afternoon floating in the stream that supplies water to the entire township.

A friend of the deceased, in an interview with Adom News, said the deceased was a divorcee with six children.

He said Mr Nti left home three days ago and did not return so it became a worry because he had a history of a mental challenge.

Chief Inspector Agyeman Berko of the Mim Police Command said they were notified of the development and proceeded to the scene to retrieve the body.

He was found fully clothed in his trouser and red and black striped shirt, lying in a supine position.

Chief Inspector Berko said it was unclear if it was an accidental death, suicide or homicide as no marks were found on the corpse to suggest trauma before death.

The body has since been transferred to Goaso Municipal Hospital for autopsy and preservation.