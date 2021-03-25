A 19-year-old Senior High School (SHS) 2 student, Patrick Nyarkoh, has been arrested by the Assin Fosu Police Command for defiling 18 month-old twin-girls at Assin Nsuta in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Mother of the victims said after several hours of searching for her daughters she found the twins lying prostrate and unconscious in the room of the suspect who is a co-tenant.

The mother suspected the twins were in the room of master Nyarkoh because before leaving the house, the suspect was the only one at home.

After her efforts to find the twins proved futile, she forcefully broke into the room of the suspect and found the girls naked with the suspect also lying on the bed.

The mother of the victims reported the incident to her husband, Francis Nkum Junior.

The twins were immediately rushed to the Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu and the doctors confirmed the girls had been defiled.

Fluids suspected to be sperms were found on the little girls. An official complaint was subsequently made to the police.

DSP Daniel Darkoh, the Crime Officer of Assin Fosu Fosu Police Command, confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, the suspect, during interrogation admitted committing the act and said he was under the influence of an unknown evil spirit. He, however, pleaded for forgiveness.