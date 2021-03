Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, has got many social media users praising her over her new photo.

Glittering in all-white attire, Miss Okoro looked like an angel.

She captioned the photo: “….Enjoy this pic”, as if she knew her fans would like it.

READ ALSO:

Her colleagues, both in Ghana and Nigeria, have showered praises on her.

Actress Halima Abubakar from Nigerian, for instance, described the photo as beautiful: