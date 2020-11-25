Ace actress and style influencer, Yvonne Okoro, has revealed her age after she set heads rolling on social media with her birthday photos.

Miss Okoro has revealed she is 36 as she turns a year older on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Just as many may doubt her age, the actress herself believes she is younger than that.

In the photos she shared on her Instagram page to celebrate her special day, she indicated her appearance says she is 26.

“My birth certificate says 36 my fineness says 26…Argue with your gods!!!!God has been absolutely Amazing…It’s my birthday!!🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳,” her caption read.

Her stunning photos have welcomed wishes and prayers from colleague actors and actresses, who simply cannot keep calm over her fineness.

Fans and followers have also expressed their love for Miss Okoro on her special day.

Watch the photos below: