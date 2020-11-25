The office of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings is calling on institutions and individuals wishing to contribute tributes to his memory to send same to the office.

A statement by the office asked that the tributes be emailed to tributes@jjrawlingsmemorial.org, with Saturday, December 5, 2020 as the deadline for submissions.

“Members of the public who have memorabilia or photographs that can help preserve the memory of our departed hero should kindly share such material through email or contact the office on 0302231911/0264444464 to arrange for collection.

“The public is also to note that the book of condolence opened by the State to honour the memory of former President Rawlings has been extended by one week. Ghanaians are invited to the Accra International Conference Centre to pay their respects.

“Relations, friends and institutions who wish to commiserate with the family are also invited to call to schedule appointments for such visits,” said the statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Communications Directorate of the office of the former President.

Mr Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital at the age of 73.