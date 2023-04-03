Ghanaian actor, entertainer, and brand influencer, Yaw Dabo, has visited one of the most famous football clubs on the planet, Paris Saint-Germain, popularly known as PSG.

The club which is located in Paris, France, has a great crop of players including the world-cup winner, Lionel Messi, who hails from Argentina.

While at the club, Yaw Dabo decided to perform the signature goal celebration of Messi’s arch-rival Christiano Ronaldo at the PSG stadium.

Yaw Dabo also took pictures at different parts of the stadium including PSG dressing room.

Watch video below