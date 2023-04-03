Ghanaian actor, entertainer, and brand influencer, Yaw Dabo, has visited one of the most famous football clubs on the planet, Paris Saint-Germain, popularly known as PSG.
The club which is located in Paris, France, has a great crop of players including the world-cup winner, Lionel Messi, who hails from Argentina.
While at the club, Yaw Dabo decided to perform the signature goal celebration of Messi’s arch-rival Christiano Ronaldo at the PSG stadium.
Yaw Dabo also took pictures at different parts of the stadium including PSG dressing room.
Watch video below
Yaw Dabo hits the Siuuu at PSG😂 pic.twitter.com/C146bddrcz— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 1, 2023
- Fuel prices to fall from this date…
- See what happened when Jackie Appiah stormed Labone school [Watch]
- High Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Savelugu MP
- ‘Assin North MP’ makes shocking revelation after his defeat at Supreme Court [Audio]