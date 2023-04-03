Ghanaian Tiktoker, Francisca Nyarko popularly known as Franca who picked up and changed the life of a mentally challenged woman has opened up on her story.

According to her, the middle-aged woman was someone she came across in Sunyani during her stay at Bonoman where she had her Senior High School (SHS) education.

Taking her turn on Adom TV M’ashyase3, Franca said she was emotionally connected to the woman the first day she saw her.

She, therefore, decided to befriend the woman and see how best she can help her out of the situation.

After completing her education, she brought the woman who is a former teacher to Accra.

“In order to get the necessary help and for people to believe the funds will be used judiciously, I introduced the woman to Ghanaians as my biological mother but the truth is I’m not related to her in any way. So I will use this opportunity to apologise to Ghanaians if I deceived them in any way,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Though Franca was silent on what caused the woman’s predicament, she was grateful the woman is now hale and healthy through the benevolence of some Ghanaians who helped to seek psychiatric help for her.