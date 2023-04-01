Young Ghanaian Tiktoker, Francisca Nyarko famed Franca who shot to fame after offering support to a mentally challenged woman says it has affected her relationships.

According to her, the middle-aged woman was someone she never knew but was moved to use her platform to help her.

To make the story relatable as she appealed for financial support to cater for her treatment, Franca said she introduced the woman to Ghanaians and the world as her biological mother.

Sharing her story on Adom TV M’ashyase3, Franca said she was excited she used her platform (@fav.franca) to solicit funds for her benefactor who is now hale and healthy.

However, Franca said no guy wants to be in a relationship with her because she is considered a daughter of a ‘mad woman’.

Despite this challenge, Franca told Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe she has no regrets and will do it again if an opportunity presents itself.

Aside from the relationship challenge, Franca said her life has transformed.

“You mostly find me sitting quietly, listening to music or sometimes even talking to myself but if you don’t know me, you will think I’m also going mad but I believe it is all good,” she said.

