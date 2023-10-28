A video of a Ghanaian funeral ceremony in which a coffin in the shape of a mortar was carried by men has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was seen on Instagram, shows the coffin being carried into the grave in an unidentified town.

The coffin was neatly carved with the name, Sarah Ama Serwaa, believed to be that of the deceased written on it.

The video has sparked a debate on social media about the shape of the coffin. Others also found it humorous.

Some people have commented that the coffin is a reflection of the deceased’s love for fufu, but others have said that it is simply a way for the family to depict her job as a chop bar operator.

Watch the video below: