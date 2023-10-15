Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has explained why Thomas Partey was substituted after the first half against Mexico in the friendly match at the Bank of America Stadium.

Partey, who captained the Black Stars in the game against the North American side was one of the key contributors to the midfield and attack.

However, after an impressive 45 minutes of football, the Arsenal midfielder was subbed off the game for Abdul Salis Samed to play in the second half.

Explaining the rationale behind Partey’s substitution, Chris Hughton said the Arsenal player was just returning from injury and needed game management to avoid getting injured again.

“Thomas was always going to play 45 minutes, he has been out injured for 3 to 4 weeks he came back for his club Arsenal last midweek, he was subbed for one game and played only 20 minutes ao we knew he was only going to play 45 minutes,” Chris Hughton said after the match.

The Black Stars of Ghana were defeated 2-0 by the CONCACAF champions on Sunday dawn in the first of the two friendly games.

The second half saw PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano break the deadlock by scoring the game’s first goal in the 57th minute.

Mexico extended their lead in the 72nd minute when Atuna capitalized on a counter-attack.

The defeat means Chris Hughton’s unbeaten start has been ended.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will hope to return to winning ways when they come up against the United States of America on Wednesday dawn at 12:30 A.M at the Geodis Park in Tennessee.