Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is trending on X after halting the approval of newly-vetted ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

Speaker Bagbin made waves on March 20 when he announced that the House would withhold approval of the new ministerial appointees, citing an injunction at the Supreme Court.

His decision was prompted by a directive from the Presidency urging Parliament not to send the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values for the President’s assent.

This action was taken pending determination by the Supreme Court.

But Mr. Bagbin said the decision is an affront to Parliament hence the decision not to approve the ministers.

In the wake of this development, there has been a flurry of reactions on social media.

