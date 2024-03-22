The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is trending on X after halting the approval of newly-vetted ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

Speaker Bagbin made waves on March 20 when he announced that the House would withhold approval of the new ministerial appointees, citing an injunction at the Supreme Court.

His decision was prompted by a directive from the Presidency urging Parliament not to send the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values for the President’s assent.

This action was taken pending determination by the Supreme Court.

But Mr. Bagbin said the decision is an affront to Parliament hence the decision not to approve the ministers.

In the wake of this development, there has been a flurry of reactions on social media.

Check out some reactions:

STOP BLAMING RT. HON. SPEAKER BAGBIN AND THE NDC MINORITY CAUCUS; MAJORITY CAUCUS HAS FALLEN ON ITS OWN DAGGER. pic.twitter.com/0boinyfWkB — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) March 21, 2024

Bagbin is a very wise man but … Atta Akyea on suspension of ministerial approval#DwasoNsem



Black Stars Otto Addo John Paintsil Ambitious Tilapia Ghanaians Stonebwoy Comfort Yeboah Mukarama Black Princesses World Cup Onana pic.twitter.com/mNH4FpaaaX — Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) March 22, 2024

I think Alban Bagbin is fast becoming the most courageous speaker in the 4th Republic. pic.twitter.com/iOMrl7qXbE — Paa kwesi Asare (@realpkasare) March 20, 2024

‘This is the precedent set by the President, we shall all follow it’ Speaker Alban Bagbin ! — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) March 20, 2024

Speaker Bagbin has clearly shown how “you do me, I do you” means.😂 — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) March 20, 2024

Ministerial appointees after Speaker Bagbin suspended their vetting And approval due to Akufo Addo‘s myopic mind: pic.twitter.com/tRHnaF9PbX — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) March 20, 2024

I support speaker Bagbin in using Akufo Addo’s own myopic logic in suspending ministerial vetting and approval since there's an injunction served on the speaker of parliament. — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) March 20, 2024

Bagbin vs Show Boy… no be small separation of powers fight 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JaALbx8xvD — Don (@Opresii) March 20, 2024

Aaaaw! Speaker Bagbin couldn't eat this evening because Fiifi Sage has changed his feelings towards him…. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/1QERQhwCqG — Kasoa Sammy Gyamfi (@Owuraku_Dorsty) March 21, 2024

Speaker Bagbin stands up to Akufo-Addo and effectively tells him to 'get lost' with his list of Ministerial nominees over the lawless "cease and desist" order he caused to be issued by Asante Bediatuo to Parliament.

Showdown! — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) March 20, 2024

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament says the house will not accept the President's nominees for Ministerial positions….the executive/legislature tango is getting sweet. — Paa kwesi Asare (@realpkasare) March 20, 2024

Rt Hon Alban Bagbin may be the best Speaker of Parliament in this age. House of Cards.



BOLD! — Dr. Samuel Sesah🇬🇭 (@samuel_sesah) March 20, 2024

