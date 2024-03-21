Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah is not happy with President Akufo-Addo’s handling of the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

According to her, the tone of the letter from the Presidency to Parliament was very harsh and does not befit a President.

“The way the President behaves on this Bill is nothing to write home about. He is behaving as though the Bill is scaring him. You don’t use some languages for Parliament. What the President is doing is very bad and he is always creating problems for people in this country” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin halted the approval process for the government’s latest ministerial nominees, citing an interlocutory injunction from South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, which bars Parliament from confirming new ministerial appointments.

This move came after a presidential letter advised against forwarding the anti-gay bill to the president for assent.

This generated heated debate in Parliament with the Majority accusing the Speaker of obstructing government business.

But to Nana Yaa Jantuah said the difficulties being faced by government is self-inflicted.

She indicated that, Parliament has systems and procedures with which they work, therefore wrong for government to interfer.

“Parliament has the systems they use to work, and so he [Akufo-Addo] should just allow Parliament to do its work. It’s a Bill and can be amended at any time. He should just sign the Bill and be free” she said.

