Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil says he endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia because he considers him a better option to lead the country than former President John Mahama.

Mr Bentil argued that when evaluating the track records of both presidential candidates whether in terms of corruption or transformational leadership, any measure applied against Dr Bawumia would also be a failure for Mr Mahama.

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, February 10, Mr Bentil pointed out that Ghanaians have been presented with a choice between Dr Bawumia and Mr Mahama for the presidency.

Mr. Bentil emphasised that he was among those who took to the streets, spoke at demonstrations and effectively mobilised support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to come into power, stressing that he is displeased at their mismanagement of the country.

“I have been more critical of this government, myself and brothers in IMANI, no one in this country has been more critical whether on Egyapa or E-levy than us. I’m angry,” he stressed.

But despite his anger at the NPP’s mismanagement, the Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa stated that he reflected on the options available and concluded that considering every measure, Dr Bawumia appeared to be a better choice.

“He [Mahama] has been a president, he has been a vice president and the track record is there whether it’s corruption, whether it’s transformational leadership whatever it is and when I looked at all of that, I came to the conclusion that we are better off picking Vice President Bawumia and giving him a chance, at the least, let’s give him a fair hearing, let us hear the man and listen to what he has for this country.

“All of that together forced me to make that endorsement not to his person but in the calculation that it is better for this country even if we are going to make a mistake going forward,” he said.

While acknowledging that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has previously been president before, Mr Bentil said that he has already been given a chance and the result is known, stating that Dr Bawumia has not been tried as president and should be given the opportunity.

Mr. Bentil further argued that individuals are not selected based on their wrong experiences but rather on their demonstrated capabilities to perform the job successfully.

“We gave you the chance and you failed so you are out. We pick people who have shown you certain tendency to do well and then you analyse them which is what I did. I said this, Vice President Bawumia has been vice president and has not been corrupt, that’s a fact. It is not for a lack of opportunity,” he stressed.

