Patrick Amoako Sefa, the father of the late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena, has expressed the family’s ongoing struggle to accept the loss.

“We’ve been in a state of sorrow since receiving the news, but we rely on our faith to provide us with strength,” he shared during an interview on Peace FM in Accra.

Sefa revealed that plans are in progress to repatriate Dwamena’s remains for burial, and the family intends to seek assistance from both the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the government to facilitate the process smoothly.

“We’ve been in touch with his wife, who mentioned arrangements to secure a flight to bring his body back to Ghana. We are reaching out to the GFA and the public to support us in this challenging time,” he earnestly requested.

In addition, Sefa appealed to Ghanaians to keep the family in their prayers during these difficult moments.

The 28-year-old footballer tragically passed away after experiencing a cardiac arrest during a league game on Saturday, November 11.

Dwamena collapsed in the 23rd minute of the match between his team, Egnatia, and Partizan. Promptly taken to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

