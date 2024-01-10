The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy, has advised Ghanaians to disapprove of politicians who offer them money to solicit their votes.

According to her, an individual’s vote is worth more than any amount of money. Therefore, no one should leave room for aspirants to influence their choice of candidate, as it goes a long way in determining if there would be development or not.

“Your vote is much more precious than any amount of money that any politician [offers]. If you collect money, somehow you should know that that is the road you have collected into your pocket. That is your hospital that you have taken into your pocket. There is no free money anywhere in this world,” she said.

She said this in an interview on JoyNews, the Pulse on January 9, 2024.

Madam Addy explained that, the influence of money in politics has become rampant, and thus called on stakeholders to have discussions on the issue.

“It is important we talk about this money in politics. It is undermining and destroying our democracy and the demand side is as equally guilty as the supply side. We must all take responsibility for it.

“We must change the narrative, change the way we do the politics. Have a better understanding of the democracy. Money in politics will not help us,” she said.

Anas’ reaction to BBC documentary on TB Joshua [watch]

Why I can’t reveal businessman who attempted to bribe NPP MPs – Appiah-Kubi