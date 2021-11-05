Three schools captured in the Eduwatch monitoring report of the just ended West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) did not participate in the exercise.

This is according to the Public Relations Officer of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, at a press conference organised today by the examination body.

According to her, the three schools; Insaaniyaa Senior High School, Beposoman Muslims Senior High School, and Kikam Senior High School, did not register students for the WASSCE, thus, Eduwatch would have to provide clarity on the schools they monitored.

Speaking at the press briefing, she stated that Insaaniyaa School as of January 2021 had been shut down, thus, it was impossible for them to have registered students to partake in the WASSCE for them to be monitored.

“We observed that one, Insaaniyaa Senior High School that is number 12 on the list of schools that was reported to have been monitored by Eduwatch does not currently exist. The school was closed down in January 2021.

“No candidate was registered by Insaaniyaa Senior High School for the WASSCE 2021 neither was the school used as an examination centre. So we do not know where his monitors went to monitor Insaaniyaa Senior High School,” she said.

She also stated that Beposoman Muslims School mentioned in the Eduwatch report is not recorded in the Council’s list of schools that partook in the WASSCE.

“Beposoman Muslims Senior High School that is number one on the list of schools by Eduwatch is also not on the Council’s list of participating schools for the exam. Rather the list of schools that we have for the examination includes Ghana Muslim Mission Schools, Beposo that is number 4.

“So we do not really know what he meant by listing Beposoman Senior High School and then he also has Ghana Muslim Mission School on his list. So I think that we’ll need further clarification on that,” she said.

Madam Teye-Cudjoe further revealed that the Council has no records of Kikam SHTS on its list of schools that partook in the WASSCE.

“So when we look at the list of schools that Eduwatch claims that they monitored, these schools are not on our list of schools that took part in the WASSCE, so we wish to ask Eduwatch to give us further clarification because we have taken note of some of the issues raised in the report,” she said.

Concluding her statement, Madam Teye-Cudjoe said the Council has taken serious “notice of allegations made in the report of malpractices in certain schools and we’ll probe the issue further to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the claims made.”