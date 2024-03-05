Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), Kofi Asare, has highlighted a funding gap in Ghana’s education sector.

According to Mr. Asare, government has been focusing on other issues instead of addressing the core challenges in the sector.

He made these comments in response to reports that the Ministry of Education spent GH¢33.6 million and over GH¢34 million in 2020 and 2021 respectively on photocopying past questions for WASSCE candidates.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Tuesday, Mr. Asare urged the government to prioritize spending efficiently.

“The education sector has a funding gap. The government unfortunately concentrates the other things rather than what needs to be done in the sectors. That’s the case of the past questions because the SHS students already enjoy free education and feeding meanwhile there are students in basic schools struggling. The sector will be much better if we prioritize spending efficiently,” he added.

