Former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper has advised that to alleviate pressure on government budget, all Free SHSs should adopt day schooling exclusively.

According to him, the entrenched legacy of Free SHS in the system should transform a day school system rather than a boarding school system.

Speaking during an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on March 4, he emphasised that no advanced country implements free secondary education with a boarding system.

“Tell me which advanced country has a free secondary education which comes with boarding with all fees and everything paid…the public schools are all day. Have not seen the old style boardination when government takes all the responsibility it is in enormous” he added

Mr. Terkper emphasised the advantages of Free SHS but recommended adopting a day system for students to ease the pressure on the government, considering the extensive responsibilities in education.

He said free SHS is a legacy, therefore it is important maintaining it, suggesting the government could have made boarding students pay to share responsibilities and ease the burden on the government.

The former Finance Minister emphasizes that with education being extensive, expecting the government to bear the entire responsibility of free SHS might not be beneficial for Ghana’s economy, especially considering its low-income status.

“Even the advanced countries do it through a day school system,” he said.

Background

Joy News sources have confirmed an acute shortage of food items in many Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

For months, parents, teachers, and stakeholders have raised concerns about the alleged shortcomings of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, specifically regarding the provision of three daily hot meals to SHS students free of charge.

After over seven years of policy implementation, President Akufo-Addo during the 2024 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, emphasised the transformative impact of the Free SHS policy.

He called for an end to arguments against the policy, stating that its success should be acknowledged, and efforts should focus on improving it.

“Mr Speaker, Free SHS might be labelled by its detractors as a mere political slogan that must be demonised, but it is, in fact, a transformative programme that has broken myths and liberated minds.

“I am proud that the NPP government, under my leadership, has been able to bring this transformative policy into our education system.

“Mr Speaker, I believe the success of the Free SHS has answered its critics and the arguments about it should cease, and we should simply concentrate on finding ways to improve it.”

However, fresh details uncovered by Joy News suggest serious defects that could undermine the effective implementation of the Free SHS policy.