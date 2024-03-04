Social media sensation Afua Asantewaa says that despite the outcome of her sing-a-thon, she is thankful her attempt to break the world record for the longest singing marathon made a huge impact economically and socially.

In a press release to officially respond to the results, Afua Asantewaa acknowledged the support she received from the general populace and stakeholders to make the event possible.

“I am also deeply satisfied with the opportunities it created for people to get together and enjoy their favourite Ghanaian songs. The singing marathon created an avenue for families, friends, and loved ones to step out and enjoy the Christmas festivities in an open house party style,” parts of the statement read.

“The economic value it created for vendors and other commercial entities who mounted their wares/ products and services at the venue is also another positive outcome,” Afua Asantewaa added.

The social media sensation noted that she is grateful to have inspired many young people to dream big through this challenge.

“I am looking forward to the showcasing of more talents through the GWR and other similar ventures that will help project the rich talents and resources Ghana is endowed with. I take this opportunity to wish my other Ghanaian compatriots who have been inspired by my initiative to set their own records in the GWR, well.”

“The outcome of the attempt following the announcement by GWR is not what I expected, nonetheless, I have accepted it and have requested GWR to provide more details to enable me to pick up learnings for the future,” she added.

This comes after the GWR, last week, announced the results of Afua Asantewaa’s longest singing marathon by an individual fell through.

The GWR said this in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) adding that despite the setback they hope she makes another attempt.

They later told Joy FM via mail that Afua could not make the mark because she did not adhere to some of their rules.

“Afua Asantewaa’s singathon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records,” PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya replied to a mail by Joy FM entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie.

Afua Asantewaa later revealed that the Guinness World Records (GWR) breached their contract when it announced the result of her singing marathon before she could.

She explained that as of Friday, February 23, when GWR replied to a tweet, she did not know the results of the record attempt because she was unable to access the GWR email sent.

Afua Asantewaa noted that when she was sent the email on February 12, she alerted the GWR about her inability to access it.

Despite the outcome, Afua Asantewaa said she appreciates the commendations, feedback, and criticisms from people disappointed with the results.

“There have also been some misrepresentations in the media that are regrettable but nonetheless I take them in my stride. This will serve as a learning curve for my personal development. I wish to assure my fans and the public that I remain focused and determined.”

“I will announce my next projects in due course. I also wish to announce that after such an arduous undertaking, I have decided to take a short break for quality family time.”

Read the full statement below:

Guinness World Records broke our contract – Afua Asantewaa