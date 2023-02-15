The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kpando Constituency in the Volta Region has chided the management of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for failure to pay electricity bills for the Kpando District Office which has resulted in the halt of its operations in the district.

Dela Sowah said “It is worrying how this has resulted in the halt of operations of the scheme.”

The MP, speaking to the Class 91.3 FM in an interview, explained that the failure of the authority over the period to get the office operating is impeding efforts by her constituents to register for the health card.