With a day left for the biggest musical jam to kick off the year, patrons appear ready to dance their shoes off.

This is because the VIP tickets for the Joy FM 90s Jam are officially sold out.

However, there are limited slots available for the regular tickets, which are going for GH₵150.

This year’s event will take place at the City Galleria adjacent to the Accra Mall.

It is expected to be a night of thrill, as music lovers will be treated to sounds from the 90s. This year’s event promises to deliver an eclectic repertoire of songs from various genres.

From Ghana’s burger highlife to hiplife, sandwiched with hip hop, pop, and funk, revelers will have a swell time at this year’s jam.

Patrons should get ready to relive the fashion and lifestyle of the 90s, as Joy FM prepares an unforgettable experience.

Come meet your favourite DJs and MCs of The Multimedia Group light up the party.

Tickets are selling at the front desk of Joy FM for GH₵150 (regular) and GH₵200 (VIP), or dial *714*003# and follow the prompt.

For reservations, call 0540106466.