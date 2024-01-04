The Office of the President has dismissed reports of a possible politically motivated shakeup to the top hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in order to use soldiers to abuse citizens during the 2024 election.

The Presidency has described the report as unfounded speculations and publications aimed at triggering agitations within the rank and file of the Armed Forces, hence the public should disregard it.

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana alleged that a meeting was held at the Presidency on Tuesday, 2nd January 2024, to discuss the changes.

Admitting there was indeed a meeting, the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin, in a statement explained that it was an annual gathering with security chiefs.

“At these meetings, the Heads of Security agencies call on the President to offer him their best wishes for the coming year, with the President also using the opportunity to express his appreciation to them for their continued commitment to safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the statement has assured Ghanaians that the 2024 general elections will be conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, devoid of electoral violence.

“Entities or persons who will attempt to disrupt the elections will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country,” the statement cautioned.

Read below the full statement from the Presidency: