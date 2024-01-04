The maiden edition of the Greater Accra Emergency Medical Services Excellence Awards (GAEMSEA) under the National Ambulance Service has been held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly conference room.

The event was a gathering of Emergency Medical Technicians within the Greater Accra region whose works had been recognized by the committee and judges of the GAEMSEA.

This year’s awards night celebrated Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) whose distinctive works have contributed immensely to the EMS delivery system.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister of Health, Honorable Tina Mensah extended here sincere appreciation to National Ambulance Service for the commitment and selfless service demonstrated to ensure the health and safety of fellow citizens in the country.

“Tonight is a celebration of the remarkable commitment and selfless service demonstrated by our frontline heroes who work to ensure the health and safety of our fellow citizens, I extend my sincere appreciation for your invaluable service to our beloved Ghana,“ she said.

In a remark by the Board Chairman of the National Ambulance Service, Nana Wiafe Ababio, he said the awards symbolises a collective gratitude for the sacrifices made and the communities uplifted by the unwavering efforts of our Emergency Medical Technicians and not just tokens.

The Chief Executive Officer for National Ambulance Service, Prof Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah thanked the Greater Accra Regional Administrator and the entire organizing committee for their dedication in putting together this meaningful event.

The Greater Accra Regional Administrator of National Ambulance Service, PAEMT Daniel Asare thanked all sponsors of the event and urged all EMTs to emulate this kind of dedication and hard work of their colleagues to help better the Emergency Medical System.

List of GAEMSEA winners 2023

BEST EMT DRIVER ( ADVANCE)

Newton Wutor

BEST EMT DRIVER ( BASIC)

Jalil Abdul Abubakar

DISPATCHER OF THE YEAR ( ADVANCE)

Joyce Sellassie Avadzinu

DISPATCHER OF THE YEAR ( BASIC)

Micheal Obodai Torgbor

BEST EMT ( ADVANCE)

Richard Awuah Adusei

BEST EMT ( BASIC )

Christopher Asare

BEST STATION MANAGER

Nathaniel Essoun Amoah

EMS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR