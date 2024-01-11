The Cyber Security Authority (CSA), has barred Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), establishments and professionals without a license or accreditation from operating in Ghana.

The action which took effect from January 1 follows the expiration of a December 31, 2023, deadline for these groups to obtain a license or accreditation to operate lawfully.

“The CSA will fully enforce the provisions of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038)

regarding its mandate to regulate CSPs, CPs and CEs. Accordingly, CSPs, CEs and CPs

who offer cybersecurity services without a license or accreditation granted by the

Authority, do so in contravention of Act 1038 and will face the full rigors of the Law

including criminal prosecutions and administrative penalties where applicable.

“Institutions and individuals are consequently advised to engage only licensed CSPs and accredited CEs and CPs,” a statement issued by the Authority read.

To ascertain whether an entity or individual has been granted a license or accreditation,

CSA has said the certificate number of the entity or individual can be authenticated online at

https://www.csa.gov.gh/licence.

The Authority may also be contacted via email: compliance@csa.gov.gh or Telephone: 0531140408.

Ghana becomes the first country in Africa and second globally, after Singapore to have

taken such a bold and giant step to develop the cybersecurity industry in this regard.

