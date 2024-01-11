A grief-stricken Akpabli family in Abenyinase in the Agotime Ziope District of the Volta Region, is demanding justice for their three children tragically killed by a vehicle owned by a lotto company.

According to the family, the company’s vehicle from Afloa to Ho, crashed into their house, claiming the lives of twins aged 2 and their 3-year-old sister.

Five persons were also injured as a result of the crash.

Since the incident happened on November 16, 2023, the family said the company has not reached out leading to heightened tension in the community.

The aggrieved family and residents clad in red and black hit the streets chanting war songs to demand justice for the deceased.

The community also invoked curses on the lotto company.

The head of the Akpabli family, John Doe said they are giving both the police and the company a one-week ultimatum to address the issue.

He also appealed to the IGP and other stakeholders to seek justice for the bereaved family.

On her part, distraught mother of the deceased appealed for justice and thanked the community for leading the charge.

She said she together with residents will not rest until justice is served.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the lotto company, Makafui Kumordzi when contacted by Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu refused to comment on the matter.