Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, who has unofficially set a new Guinness World Records’ longest cooking marathon has shared the challenges she faced the night before her attempt.

She revealed that, she fell seriously ill after arriving at the Modern City Hotel, venue for the anticipated event.

In her first media interview after the event, Chef Faila said she mysterious fell ill and was incapacitated.

This situation, she noted left her frustrated and traumatized as she was set to begin her cook-a-thon journey the following day.

However, Faila said her medical team intervened to make her dream a reality.

She expressed gratitude to the medical team and her management for their efforts and support during this challenging time.

Despite the initial setbacks, Chef Faila successfully completed her cook-a-thon attempt on January 10, 2023, clocking an impressive 227 hours, approximately nine days and 11 hours.

The ambitious young woman is now awaiting scrutiny from the Guinness World Records, who will examine the evidence to determine whether she has broken the current record held by Alan Fisher of Ireland, who clocked 119 hours and 57 minutes.

