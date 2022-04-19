Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is unhurt after being involved in a car crash on his way to training on Monday.

No parties involved are understood to have sustained serious injuries and Fernandes, 27, subsequently trained with the United squad as normal.

The crash took place on School Lane, Dunham on Monday morning



“He [Fernandes] was OK and will be for tomorrow,” said United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

United travel to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday (20:00 BST).

Jurgen Klopp’s side are second in the top flight and chasing an unprecedented quadruple, while United sit fifth in the table three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham.

Fernandes has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 30 league appearances for United this term.

The Portugal playmaker, who is a key component of Rangnick’s side, most recently appeared in United’s narrow 3-2 win over relegation-threatened Norwich on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters attended a road traffic collision between two cars on School Lane, Dunham Massey, at around 9:45 BST on Monday.

“Firefighters made both vehicles safe and were at the scene for around three quarters of an hour,” they added.