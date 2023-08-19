The United Nations has paid glowing tributes in honour of its late General Secretary, Kofi Annan, five years after his death.

Kofi Annan died on August 18, 2018, at the age of 80 after a short illness in Switzerland.

Depicting to the world that ‘out of sight isn’t out of mind’, the international body and its various branches took to social media to write a brief message to eulogise him.

Friday marks five years since the passing of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who has been regarded by so many as a guiding force for good.



Today and every day, we remember him. https://t.co/GUtWrh1CX3 pic.twitter.com/dEEYZYsdLt — United Nations (@UN) August 18, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a tribute on Twitter, said he was honoured to call Mr Annan a mentor and proud to call him a friend.

Friday marks five years since the passing of former @UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.



I was honoured to call Kofi Annan a mentor and proud to call him a friend.



His legacy as a global champion for peace remains an inspiration in our lives and our work. pic.twitter.com/Tgj3WI2Yrq — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 18, 2023

UNESCO Ghana also eulogised the diplomat for his unwavering commitment and role as a global peace champion.

🇬🇭 On this day, we remember with pride, Kofi Annan, one of our own – former @UN Secretary-General & Nobel Peace Laureate, who departed #OnThisDay in 2018.



We honour his unwavering commitment to a more just world and his role as a global champion for #peace🕊️ pic.twitter.com/09hFr2mLol — UNESCO Ghana (@UnescoGhana) August 18, 2023

UN Geneva, referencing a quote of tolerance from the late Kofi Annan, noted that tolerance as a virtue must be practiced to honour his legacy.

“Tolerance is a virtue that makes peace possible” — Kofi Annan (1938-2018)



On the 5th anniversary of the passing of Kofi Annan, let us honour his legacy by taking action.

Let's practice tolerance & respect for diversity – values that bring people together & make us all stronger. pic.twitter.com/vhZirrjcZQ — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) August 18, 2023

UN Relief Chief, Martin Griffiths, said the former UN Boss was always present and offered kind words in times of trouble.

Kofi Annan was a diplomat to the world, and a trusted confidant to those close to him.



KA, as we knew him, was always there in times of trouble, offering kind words and wise counsel.



We miss him and his wisdom. And his kindness. And, yes, his love for a peaceful world. pic.twitter.com/Wg7rBFgb4O — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) August 18, 2023

