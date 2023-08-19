Credit: UN@Twitter.com

The United Nations has paid glowing tributes in honour of its late General Secretary, Kofi Annan, five years after his death.

Kofi Annan died on August 18, 2018, at the age of 80 after a short illness in Switzerland.

Depicting to the world that ‘out of sight isn’t out of mind’, the international body and its various branches took to social media to write a brief message to eulogise him.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a tribute on Twitter, said he was honoured to call Mr Annan a mentor and proud to call him a friend.

UNESCO Ghana also eulogised the diplomat for his unwavering commitment and role as a global peace champion.

UN Geneva, referencing a quote of tolerance from the late Kofi Annan, noted that tolerance as a virtue must be practiced to honour his legacy.

UN Relief Chief, Martin Griffiths, said the former UN Boss was always present and offered kind words in times of trouble.

