For the fourth consecutive year, Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the 2024 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy revealed on Wednesday night.

“I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys,” Noah concurrently announced on his podcast “What Now? With Trevor Noah.” “I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

Nominees for the 2024 Grammys are led by SZA, who received nine nods for her blockbuster album “SOS” and appears in three of the big four categories (with the exception of best new artist, of course). Behind her, Victoria Monét, mixing engineer Serban Ghenea, and Phoebe Bridgers tie for seven nominations, with the latter receiving nods as both a solo artist and as part of her group Boygenius.

Eight musicians tied for six nominations: producer Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Overall, the top three general-field categories were largely dominated by women, as only three went to a recording from a male artist out of the 24 nominations.

Of the potential big moments at the 2024 Grammys, Swift could potentially net the most album of the year wins if “Midnights” sweeps the category and secures her a fourth victory. “Barbie: The Soundtrack” could also clean up with its 12 nominations, including four out of the five slots in the songs written for visual media category.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 4, 2024. The show is set to be broadcast from Crypto.com Arena and will air on CBS and Paramount+.

