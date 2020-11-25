The Recording Academy has announced ‘The Daily Show’ host and GRAMMY-nominated comedian Trevor Noah as host of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards on January 31. This will be the first time Noah will host Music’s Biggest Night.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artistes who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”

We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs!



We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/vbFqPbXfgl — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said.

“He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the GRAMMY stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time,” he said.

“Trevor’s comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the GRAMMYs,” said CBS Entertainment Group President and Chief Executive Officer George Cheeks. “At the same time, it’s very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS’ marquee events. With Trevor hosting and “The Late Late Show’s” Ben Winston producing, it’s yet another example of our combined company’s power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events.”

The announcement comes hours before today’s 2021 GRAMMYs nominations livestream on GRAMMY.com starting at 9 a.m. PT /noon ET.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, January 31, 2021, on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.