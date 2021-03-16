On Sunday, March 14, Burna Boy, did not only grab a Grammy Award but also for the first time performed at the Premiere Ceremony.

The singer performed a medley of his songs ‘Level Up’ and ‘Onyeka’ from his 2020 album ‘Twice As Tall’, and ‘Ye’ from his 2018 album ‘Outside.’

Burna Boy was joined by a choir all dressed in white for the performance. He was later joined by dancers in traditional African clothing for his ‘Onyeka’ performance.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Burna Boy performed in Nigeria at the National Arts Theatre in Lagos.

The Nigerian artiste also won his first Grammy in the Best Global Music Album category for his 2020 album ‘Twice As Tall.’

Burna Boy was nominated in the same category in 2019 – then known as Best World Music Album – but lost out to Angelique Kidjo at the awards ceremony in 2020.

However, the legendary Kidjo dedicated her win to him, saying: “Burna Boy is among those young artistes that come from Africa that is changing the way our continent is perceived and the way that African music is the bedrock of all music.”