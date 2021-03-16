Grammy-nominated Ghanaian musician, Rocky Dawuni, has urged colleague artistes to stay true to their sound and authenticity when it comes to music if they want to get nominated for the Grammys.

Speaking on Drive Time on Joy, the award-winning musician said his Branches of the Same Tree album that got him the nod in 2015 defied genres and gained the attention of the Recording Academy voters.

“I created a blueprint of an album which fused highlife gospel reggae music and great songwriting which is really always the key,” he said.

According to him, the Grammy Recording Academy voters were attracted by his dynamics and how different the album sounded from the numerous ones submitted.

“It propelled them to vote for me instead of something they were familiar with,” he added.

He stated that his album could be one of the projects that local artistes can learn from to help improve their sound to increase their chances of a Grammy nomination.

The artiste believes it is high time Ghanaian artistes stop forcing themselves on the Afrobeat train to gain international recognition.

He stated that Nigerians have taken the Afrobeat and made it their own, thus, it was important for Ghanaian artistes to carve their own niche in the international market.

“You don’t jump on the train when it has already left the station, you have to create your own innovative ideas,” he advised.