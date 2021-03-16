The Police Hospital in Accra will embark on a mass burial of some 200 unidentified and unclaimed bodies.

The exercise, according to the outfit, forms part of the hospital’s routine measures to decongest the hospital mortuary.

This was announced in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, DSP Yaw Nketiah-Yeboah.

According to the statement, a copy of which is in the possession of Adomonline.com, the unidentified and unclaimed bodies are those of, mostly unknown former patients, abandoned dead bodies and unidentified accident and crime victims.

ALSO READ:

The statement has, therefore, urged the general public to contact the pathology department of the hospital for identification of persons who might not have been seen for some time now.

Read the full statement below: