A new photo of Yaa Asantewaa, the queen mother of Ejisu and a brave warrior who led her people in several wars has divided opinions on social media.

A historic black and white photo of the warrior had always captured a woman in war regalia, holding a gun to her chest.

However, it has emerged that the photo is an American Girl Theatre Arts Student.

The revelation was made known on a Twitter account with The Asante Nation as its username.

According to the page aimed at promoting the culture of the Ashanti Kingdom, an effigy of the queen mother at the Manhyia Place is totally different from what we have been exposed to all these years.

The photo they posted spotted an elderly woman with a low haircut clad in a mourning attire with a rifle on her lap.

This sparked a lot of debates and concerns, with a lot of people thinking the photo is actually that of Yaa Asantewaa.

However, others believe the photo does not affect her immense contribution to society.

