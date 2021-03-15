A new photo of Yaa Asantewaa, the queen mother of Ejisu and a brave warrior who led her people in several wars has divided opinions on social media.

A historic black and white photo of the warrior had always captured a woman in war regalia, holding a gun to her chest.

However, it has emerged that the photo is an American Girl Theatre Arts Student.

The revelation was made known on a Twitter account with The Asante Nation as its username.

An American Girl Theatre Arts Student poses as Yaa Asantewaa in a bulletproof war jacket and combat holding a gun and this image has gone all over the world with some people thinking that the picture is real Yaa Asantewaa. pic.twitter.com/Jy5hhTS5iB — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) March 14, 2021

According to the page aimed at promoting the culture of the Ashanti Kingdom, an effigy of the queen mother at the Manhyia Place is totally different from what we have been exposed to all these years.

The photo they posted spotted an elderly woman with a low haircut clad in a mourning attire with a rifle on her lap.

Yaa Asantewaa’s effigy at Manhyia Palace Museum.



In the 1900’s cameras were rarely seen at the time. So it comes as no surprise if the image is not Yaa Asantewaa. Who is seriously and angrily going to war will stand a pose in a picture with such a drip adɛn? Imagine. pic.twitter.com/W9BcOOejKv — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) March 15, 2021

This sparked a lot of debates and concerns, with a lot of people thinking the photo is actually that of Yaa Asantewaa.

However, others believe the photo does not affect her immense contribution to society.

Read some reactions below:

It doesn’t matter Which picture Of Yaa Asantewaa is the truth or not, what matters is What she did.. No one should play down her Bravery And Heroic over what she looks like pic.twitter.com/0xYr4M03dV — 1RexSarkcess👑🇬🇭🇰🇷 (@RexfordKingsley) March 15, 2021

Them say Yaa Asantewaa ein real picture she no get breast sekof them suck all as the war dey go on eii😂😂😂 — Uchiha Winter Soldier ❄🕊💀🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Winter) March 15, 2021

Apparently the image of Yaa Asantewaa we have come to know is not her, now I come to question all the other history and pictures smh. — Akosuah_Tuntum 🌺🇬🇭🌍 (@Akosuah_T) March 15, 2021

It is the same image captured as Yaa Asantewaa in my AFRICAN STUDIES” lecture notes. Smh https://t.co/priPY1dLAs — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 15, 2021

I no dey understand ghanaians oo…u dey search yaa asantewaa en picture do wat?😂😂 e go give u money or wat? — DisTurB🎮 (@DisTurB____) March 15, 2021

This Yaa Asantewaa agenda boys dey push dier very soon dem go start dey question the big six 😭🤣 — 1RexSarkcess👑🇬🇭🇰🇷 (@RexfordKingsley) March 15, 2021

So a 60 year old grandma warrior called Yaa Asantewaa led a tribe to fight the British in 1900!? A freaking 60year old woman!? Herh 🤷🏽‍♂️😂🤣😂

Charley we for overhaul our history books ! The lies are too much ! 🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ap4IsFySFK — My Shawty Video Out Now🔥 (@GhanaSocialU) March 15, 2021

Why are you complaining if they said the Yaa Asantewaa pic we all know isn’t her. Do you think she did photoshoot that time? — Uchiha Winter Soldier ❄🕊💀🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Winter) March 15, 2021