Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, has announced his self-acclaimed kingship in Ghana, after revealing the country is his second home.

After frolicking the motherland about three times in the last month, Davido claims he is now a man of the soil.

Not only has he identified himself a Ghanaian he has given himself a new title, Torgbi Adeleke or better still, Ohene OBO.

Born David Adeleke, the ‘Coolest kid in Africa’ hitmaker was captured sitting on his throne and adorned with the rich Kente royal wear.

He also had some palace workers rallying behind him to celebrate his 28th birthday.

He posted the photo on his social media handles and captioned it with an Ewe line he supposedly learnt from his colleague Stonebwoy.