Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, is living her best life as she storms a night club with her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

She caused a massive stir on social media after she was spotted giving her husband a hot twerk in front of her friends.

In the video, sighted on Instagram, she was spotted in an all-white outfit with 59-year-old husband glued to her backside.

Their romantic actions attracted fans’ attention as onlookers take videos of her happy moments.

Their partying comes at a time when the husband-to-six is reportedly making plans to wed a seventh wife, a move Regina says isn’t happening.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH4cimGp5Nv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link