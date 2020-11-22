Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, is living her best life as she storms a night club with her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko.

She caused a massive stir on social media after she was spotted giving her husband a hot twerk in front of her friends.

In the video, sighted on Instagram, she was spotted in an all-white outfit with 59-year-old husband glued to her backside.

Regina Daniels twerks for her husband Ned Nwoko as they hit the club

Their romantic actions attracted fans’ attention as onlookers take videos of her happy moments.

Their partying comes at a time when the husband-to-six is reportedly making plans to wed a seventh wife, a move Regina says isn’t happening.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH4cimGp5Nv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR