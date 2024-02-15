Ghanaian singer, Kurl Songx has made headlines following his candid revelation about his past relationship with a popular TikTok influencer.

During his appearance on Hitz FM, Thursday, the ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ hitmaker shared insights into his personal life and how the relationship gravely affected him.

According to Kurl Songx, he took a special liking in the well-known TikTok influencer whom he deeply loved.

Although he did not disclosed her identity, he said she is a popular light-skinned Tiktoker.

According to him, she was laid back until she gained widespread recognition.

Opening up on the nature of their relationship, Kurl Songx revealed that they kept their romance discreet, known only to their inner circle.

Unfortunately, the happily ever after romance he imagined was not to be, as he revealed his lover’s attitude changed abruptly and they broke up.

While he admitted to not knowing the exact reason for their breakup, he vehemently denied any wrongdoing on his part, stating that he remained faithful throughout their time together.

Despite his efforts to mend the relationship, Kurl Songx disclosed that his former partner was determined to move forward, prompting him to accept the end of their romance.

He candidly revealed he was deeply hurt and channeled his heartbroken into his new song, 911 (emergency).

