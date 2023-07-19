The 2023-24 New Football Season is almost upon us. Football fans all over the continent are being swept up in speculation over transfers, reflecting on the past campaign and looking forward to that first kick of a ball on a pristine green pitch which can mean only one thing… football is back!

SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to a New Football Season in 2023-24, including but not limited to the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A – three of European football’s most prestigious competitions!

DStv is the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa and the most trusted source for coverage of ‘The Beautiful Game’. DStv is undoubtedly the home of all things football and the only place to get the thrills and spills of the Premier League – the world’s most-watched football competition and the central hub where all the greatest talent in the world goes to test itself.

The proof is the dominance enjoyed by Manchester City, who claimed an incredible treble of trophies – Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League – last season to ascend to the status of ‘best club team in the world’.

Yet the Premier League is an incredibly competitive environment, and it would be no surprise to see the Citizens’ dominance challenged. Arsenal very nearly claimed an upset title triumph in 2022-23, only to fade in the final weeks, while the growing threat of Newcastle United (under the intelligent leadership of manager Eddie Howe) and the revival of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag could make it harder than ever for Pep Guardiola to enjoy the dominance he has become used to.

In addition, the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa have secured elite managerial leadership (Roberto De Zerbi and Unai Emery respectively), Tottenham Hotspur could be a whole new animal under Ange Postecoglou, and surely neither Liverpool nor Chelsea will be as ‘off the boil’ in this new campaign as they were in the last.

And the Premier League is not the only elite European competition you can look forward to in the New Football Season, with La Liga and Serie A also set to continue to enthral football fans.

In Spain, Barcelona – under the thoughtful but ambitious leadership of club legend Xavi – reclaimed the championship, though they are sure to face a tough title defence against the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Villarreal.

Italy’s Serie A is another major league that is beloved across Africa, especially after the 2022-23 season saw Nigerian Victor Osimhen become the first African ‘Capocannoniere’ winner, as his 26 goals helped to power Napoli to a stunning Scudetto triumph!

