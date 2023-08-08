The five-member committee investigating the circumstances leading to the death of two fishermen has said the report on the inquiry will be ready on Friday, August 11, 2023.

According to Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Office, the committee was set up by the Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) with a mandate to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident, the culprits involved, and recommendations to forestall such an occurrence.

The committee is made up of representatives from the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Ghana National Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema said the committee commenced its work on Monday, July 31st and would complete it and present the report by the end of the 10 working days given them.

The Chairman of the committee, Ebenezer Cudjoe, explaining the committee’s mode of operation, said they met the five main stakeholders, namely the Tema Traditional Council, fisherfolk, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Marine Police, and the Ghana Navy during the first five days.

He added that members also took input from others whose names came up during the engagement with the stakeholders to help unravel the incident.

He assured the public that the Committee was doing a thorough investigation to establish the facts, and if possible, bring the perpetrators to book.

Residents of Tema Newtown and the fishing community woke up on Thursday, July 27, 2023, dawn to the news of the deaths of two fishers, Samuel Akwei Allotey, aged 44, and Francis Tetteh Labi, 27 years old, who were part of a 12-member crew on a canoe who went on a Homowo festival customs fishing expedition.

The two were believed to be trapped in their fishing net when their canoe capsized after allegedly being hit by a patrol boat of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), an allegation the company has denied.

