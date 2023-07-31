The Tema Mayor, Yohane Armah Ashitey, has said there were protocol breaches in engagements, leading to the unfortunate death of two fishermen.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Nii Ashitey, however stated it will be too early in the day to apportion blame, especially when lives have been lost.

“Normally when something of this sort happens, you should know there was a breach. There was a protocol of engagement but they were not followed properly because I heard a letter was written but when and what time was it written and submitted? We must be able to establish the timelines.

“It’s the closed season and five working days before the event, there should have been a formal notification and I have picked information that the letter was written on the day of the event but GPHA is also saying they didn’t also see it so did the letter actually go or not?” he detailed.

The Mayor indicated that all these facts will be established only after the committee is done with its work and submits the report.

“We have spoken to the captain of the boat, GPHA, navy but the accounts are different but the Police CID, NIB and other security forces are all part of the committee so we will wait for them to establish the facts of the case so I don’t want to say anything that may be contrary to the final report,” he stated.

About 12 fishermen mostly from Tema Manhean (Newtown) were on a ritual Homowo fishing expedition last Thursday, when a patrol boat from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) reportedly rammed into their canoe at the Tema Port anchorage, causing it to capsize.

Two of the fishermen died as a result but GPHA has denied the assertion.

The incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m, sparked anger and outrage among the fishing community who insisted that the GPHA be held accountable for the incident.

