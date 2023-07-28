A five-member committee made of NADMO, C.I.D, National Intelligence Bureau, Fire Service and representative from Tema Metropolitan Assembly has been set up to investigate circumstances leading to the death of two fishers early Thursday, July 27.

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohanne Amarh Ashitey, who is the head of the Metropolitan Security Council says the committee has a mandate to unravel the truth as to what exactly happened at sea.

The deceased were among 10 others in a canoe when it capsized after a collision with a boat around the anchorage of the Tema port.

The MCE says the report by the committee within the next 10 days will put to rest all speculations, conflicting reports and help avoid recurrence in future.

He made this known after an emergency security meeting with stakeholders including police, fire service, NADMO, Ghana Navy, among others.

Meanwhile, Yohanne Amarh Ashitey was worried that communication gap could be a major factor to the incident.

He said enforcement of the closed season which also coincides with preparation towards Homowo in Tema could have played a role since the fishers go to sea to usher in the festival.

Meanwhile, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority in a press release is absolving itself of any blame having earlier been linked to the boat that collided with canoe leading to the death of the two fishers.

