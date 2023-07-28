The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has denied reports that the fishermen who died at Tema were being chased by Marine Police.

Public Relations Officer of the GPHA, Abena Serwah Ofosu, said the harbour patrols only seized the fishing net of those who were arrested.

“They allege that they were being chased, why were they being chased because even those who were caught inside the port were not arrested, we only seized their nets from them so what will be the motive to chase them?” she quizzed on Accra-based TV3.

Two fishermen out of 12 who were asked to go fishing by traditional authorities for an annual ritual were reported dead at Tema Newtown on Thursday dawn.

While they were on the sea, some naval officers on patrol at the time reportedly crashed their vessel into their canoe without provocation over claims they were intruders after spotting them.

The fishermen said the canoe overturned as a result of the hit, pushing the occupants into the sea.

Ten of them managed to swim ashore to save their lives but the two could not make it alive.

A representative from the Traditional Council expressed disappointment over the incident stating that the Fisheries Ministry was aware some men go fishing despite the closed season due to their ceremony.

The fishermen, who have been infuriated over the death of their colleagues, said they expected the officers to act better and professionally by taking them ashore for questioning with regards to their presence on the sea instead of the attack on them.

Parliament has directed an investigation into the death of two fishermen.

