Parliament has directed an investigation into the death of two fishermen in Tema.

The investigation was ordered by the 1st Speaker of Parliament after Isaac Ashai Odamtten raised the issue and called for an investigation to unravel what actually happened and offenders punished.

The MP asked the legislature to help bring an end to the suffering of the fishermen in the country by identifying perpetrators.

Outlining the challenges, the MP informed the House, there’s currently tension in the area and security will be compromised if swift measures are not taken now.

Mr Odamtten revealed that the fishermen are suspecting the security patrol boats and officers’ actions were intentional and that could spark security breach in the area. He, therefore, called for an immediate attention to the area.

The MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, also added his voice to the call and advocated for a legislation to regulate the activities of the dealing and demarcation at the beaches where the local folks work, stressing that it’s sad for a breadwinner to go to work and never return home.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, directed the Committee on Roads and Transport to carry on with the investigation.

