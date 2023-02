A popular Nigerian hair vendor identified as Ahiwe Precious aka Perry has been reported dead in Owerri, Imo State.

Instablog9ja reports Perry died on Friday, February 3, over an undisclosed ailment.

The deceased who got engaged last year was set to get married on her birthday, February 14, 2023.

Perry’s demise which has left many hearts broken has received emotional tributes from friends, family, and customers on social media.