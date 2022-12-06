Year 2022 brides have given wedding guests and fashion lovers a run for their money with creativity and exclusivity to date.

These beautiful brides have introduced different wedding trends regarding their bridal wardrobes, gele styles, tiaras, and shoe collection.

A Ghanaian bride named Samira married the love of her life on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Accra.

In an Instagram video posted by Menscook, an all-men catering service, the bride opted for a pink wedding gown instead of the traditional white gown.

The pink gown features a see-through long-sleeve lace and floor-sweeping glittering lace gown. Samira wore a gorgeous frontal hairstyle with a beautiful ponytail nicely styled.

She wore flawless makeup to match her hairdo and elegant gown while posing for the photoshoot.