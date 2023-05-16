The National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer John Dramani Mahama says the NPP government has failed and must be prepared to bow out at the 2024 elections.

He said the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government must start preparing their handing over notes and ready to account to the people of Ghana for their stewardship.

The NDC flagbearer who was addressing party supporters in Tamale at his acceptance speech ceremony said there is hope for Ghana believing in the collective ability of the NDC to lead the transformation agenda that will restore decent values, revive youthful aspirations and ambitions.

“Ours will be a progressive government that provides equal opportunities for decent and sustainable livelihood. I’m convinced that by working together with Ghanaians we shall turn Ghana’s hopelessness today into a better brighter tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Mahama said the government’s economic management team has displayed grave grief incompetence, mismanaged Ghana’s economy and inflicted severe hardship on Ghanaians.

He said as a leader one’s word should always be truthful sincere and honest and count for something.

“If you are not truthful you lose the trust of the people.”

He said with the current economic situation of the country coupled with downgrades from economic ratings he wondered about what has happened to the resources handed over to the NPP government.

Mr Mahama said no government in Ghana’s fourth republic has had the amount of resource that has been made available to the current government and yet they have been unrelenting in hiding the truth.

He said Ghanaians cannot allow the NPP to hold the country’s progress in reverse gear.

“Ghana’s not for a few people alone, Ghana is for all of us and generations yet unborn as I said we must rise like the phoenix rising from the ashes renewed, reformed and liberate ourselves from this misrule on December 7th 2024.”