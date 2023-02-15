‘Asuoden’ hitmaker Sista Afia has dropped some sultry pictures on her social media pages as she marked Valentine’s Day.

Clad in red, which speaks to the theme of the day of love, she was spotted wearing a red corset top and a long skirt that flowed to the floor.

The top had sparkling gold elements that added spice to her look. On the other hand, the skirt hugged her figure and made her curves stand out.

She wore opera gloves that gave her entire outfit the 80s effect. She accessorised them with gold bangles and studded rings.

Her curly frontal lace wig was held in a bun. A portion of the hair at the front was parted and curled and allowed to hang on each side of her face.