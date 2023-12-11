A woman in Zimbabwe has left her community baffled after she invited her alleged married lover to live with her and her husband.

It is rumoured that the woman, Moreblessing Nhema, had been in a relationship with the married man, Stephen, for a long time.

Stephen later moved into the one room that Moreblessing rented with her husband, Beven Nyamoto.

Reports have revealed that, there were allegations the woman had charmed her lover, causing him to accept her bizarre offer.

When accosted by the man’s family, the couple defended that Stephen is Moreblessing’s relative who is only staying with them temporarily.

They argued that, he is currently unemployed and had been ejected by his boss, hence he intends to stay with them until he finds a job.

His wife is said to live in rural areas due to financial strains.

Further checks prove that, Stephen is not related to either of the couple, but he is Moreblessing’s lover.

A cousin of the wife who spoke to H-Metro said she cannot identify Stephen as a member of their family.